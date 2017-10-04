IHS awards millions to behavioral health programs - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

IHS awards millions to behavioral health programs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OK (KSWO)- Indian Health Service (IHS) has awarded four behavioral health programs-- Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention (SASP) and Domestic Violence Prevention Program (DVPP), Health Integration Initiative (BH2I) and the Preventing Alcohol-Related Deaths (PARD)-- serving American Indians and Alaska Natives across the United States.

“These awards will address the critical behavioral health needs seen in our tribal clinics, hospitals, and Native communities,” said Rear Adm. Michael D. Weahkee, acting director of the Indian Health Service. “IHS is committed to providing resources to facilities to provide coordinated community responses, increase access to preventive care, integrate behavioral health with primary care, provide alcohol detoxification services, and incorporate culturally appropriate practices and services to our patients.”

IHS awarded $5.6 million to 43 SASP projects providing culturally appropriate prevention and early intervention strategies aimed at reducing suicide and substance use and misuse among Native youth up to age 24.

The following IHS facilities, tribes, tribal organizations in Oklahoma received funding:

  • Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, $236,407
  • Anadarko Indian Health Center, Anadarko, Oklahoma, $296,157
  • Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, $50,000
  • Indian Health Care Resource Center of Tulsa, Oklahoma, $107,035
  • Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, Carnegie, Oklahoma, $152,258
  • Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, $151,811
  • Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma, Wyandotte, Oklahoma, $102,803

IHS awarded $2.9 million to 20 DVPP projects to increase awareness of domestic and sexual violence, provides victim advocacy, intervention, case coordination, policy development, community response teams, community and school education programs, and forensic healthcare services. Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma is the only IHS facility, tribe, or tribal organization in Oklahoma received funding ($200,000).

IHS awarded $6 million to 12 BH2I projects to assist awardees to plan, develop, implement, and evaluate behavioral health integration with primary care. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the Muscogee Creek Nation received $500,000 apiece.

Information provided by Indian Health Services. 

