Dozens of knives confiscated from Comanche County Courthouse

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley says they've found dozens of knives on people trying to bring them in through courthouse security.

“Credit cards that flip open and make a knife, all kinds of things. Different things where people can poke people's eyes out, brass knuckles. A lot of things come in here. Does that mean someone's going to do something bad? We don't know. But we want to take that problem away,” Stradley said.

Stradley said when they put the x-ray machine into the courthouse back in May, stopping these types of weapons, as well as others like guns, was exactly what they had in mind.

"You need to think of it like this right here, what's your life worth? That's why we have the security here,” Stradley said. “We want to take care of everybody who does business here, everyone around the courthouse, the employees that work here. It's too bad the world's come to this, but for the people's safety this is what we've decided to put in."

Sometimes people have a pocket knife and may not even remember they're carrying it, but don't worry, Sheriff Stradley said they won't just steal your knife, they'll give you a chance to take it back to your car before coming in.

"What's happening is some of them won't want to walk back to their car. If it's elderly people, we'll take their knife and put it up for them because they might have had a hard time getting to the courthouse so we keep it for them until they come back through. Anybody else we send them back to the car but sometimes they don't go back to the car, they go out and there are little planters of plants and they'll stick them down in that," Stradley said.

Sheriff Stradley said they will confiscate those knives hidden in the planters.

"We have trustees that are working around out there and they get one of those knives or some kind of weapon you've stuck out there, it can be an endangerment for anybody. Some little kid could get it. Anybody walking by could take it and be mad and turn around and stab somebody. Again, it's for everybody's safety,” Stradley said.

Stradley said for the time being when they catch people hiding the knives in these planters they are simply confiscating them and giving people a warning to let them know it's a crime and, if they catch them doing it again, they can file charges on it.

