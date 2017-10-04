Bill to Provide Educational Opportunities for Native Students Ge - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bill to Provide Educational Opportunities for Native Students Gets Committee Approval

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO)– The Johnson O’Malley Supplemental Indian Education Program Modernization Act would call on the US Department of the Interior to update its severely outdated count of Native students in a timely manner by using existing public information from the US Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) to identify underserved students who are potentially eligible for the program. This data is crucial to ensure Native students in public schools can access the cultural and educational investments critical to their success.  

"The Johnson O’Malley Act is a critical program that provides cultural and academic assistance to American Indian students and opens the door to a number of valuable resources,” said Senator James Lankford. “I applaud the Committee’s progress today to update decades-old data which will allow American Indian students to have access to quality education. I look forward to a vote on the Senate floor in the days ahead.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ (BIA) last official count of eligible Native students took place more than two decades ago. By requiring the federal government to accurately count all Native students, the Johnson O’Malley Supplemental Indian Education Program Modernization Act would help close gaps in access to programs that can help Native students improve academically. 

The program’s last official count of Indian students identified around 11,000 Native American students attending public schools in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Education estimates that there are actually over 130,000 Indian students attending school in the state.

Information provided by the Office of Senator James Lankford. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly