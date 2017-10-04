Oklahoma man charged with manslaughter in Dennis Byrd death - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma man charged with manslaughter in Dennis Byrd death

By The Associated Press

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with manslaughter almost a year after a collision killed former NFL player Dennis Byrd.

Rogers County court records indicate the charge was filed Wednesday against 18-year-old Zachary Reed of Claremore. The records show a warrant was issued for Reed's arrest but don't indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.

Byrd was 50 when he died Oct. 15 after a two-vehicle crash north of Claremore, a Tulsa suburb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said at the time that a northbound vehicle driven by Reed veered into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle driven by Byrd.

Byrd played for the University of Tulsa and later was a defensive lineman for the New York Jets. A neck injury ended his career in 1992.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

