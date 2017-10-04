The 2017 Horn Showcase kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America began check-ins for their 2017 Horn Showcase today.

At the showcase, Texas Longhorn cattle are officially measured while competing for the longest horn length and title. There will also be a beauty contest and an auction.

The manager for the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association Rick Fritsch says this is more than just a sale.

“People bring their longhorns for these shows and sales because they love the breed they're so iconic and they're part of American history,” said Manager Fritschi.

The 2017 Horn Showcase is free and open to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit tlbaa.org.

