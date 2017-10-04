Award-winning author visits Freedom Elementary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Freedom Elementary students got the chance to meet an award-winning author today. Sequoyah Book award winner Lois Ruby came to meet 3rd, 4th and 5th graders and teach them about reading and writing.

She says it is important to start that learning early.

“Well, I always tell kids that reading is the key to success in the future. If they want to be successful adults, and I believe all children want to be successful adults, they need to be able to read and write reasonably well. If they start early, that’s even better.”

Select 5th-grade students even got the chance to attend a writing workshop and write their own stories.

