Scholarship to honor Cameron student killed - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Scholarship to honor Cameron student killed

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A member of Cameron University's Nigerian Student Association that was murdered in June is being honored in a special way.


The organization is raising money for a scholarship in remembrance of Abidemi Farotade.

He was shot and killed at the College Apartments at 26th and Southwest H Avenue in Lawton.

Members of the organization said Farotade was a bright student, generous giver and a member of their organization for several years.

They couldn't think of any better way to honor him.
 

"He would smile and play and was big on giving,” said Jolaesu Opaley, Cameron University Nigerian Student Association president.

That's how Opaley said she remembers Farotade.

The organization plans to start up an endowment scholarship of 10- thousand dollars in remembrance of him.

"He was a huge part of us and he helped every year and donated whenever we needed donations,” said Opaley.

The College Apartments is where Farotade was shot in his arm and chest and later died at Comanche County memorial hospital.

Lawton police told 7 News they have not arrested someone in connection with the murder but are still looking for a person of interest---Tiquesha Swearengin.

Opaley said after the incident the group was left heartbroken and uneasy on what could happen next.

"We asked why,” said Opaley. “Wondered why. I mean we asked so many questions everyone was scared. We had to always move in groups."

However, despite the tragedy, she said now they choose to turn the negative situation into a positive.

She said the association has already raised four thousand for the scholarship and hopes to have the community's support in raising the rest of the money by the end of this year.

"This would be a dream come true if we could get that because that way he's forever in our hearts and we know that we tried our best to make something happen in his name,” said Opaley.
 

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund you can visit the organization on Facebook or donate at http://www.cameron.edu/CU_FOUNDATION.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.


 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly