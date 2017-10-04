Scholarship to honor Cameron student killed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A member of Cameron University's Nigerian Student Association that was murdered in June is being honored in a special way.



The organization is raising money for a scholarship in remembrance of Abidemi Farotade.

He was shot and killed at the College Apartments at 26th and Southwest H Avenue in Lawton.



Members of the organization said Farotade was a bright student, generous giver and a member of their organization for several years.

They couldn't think of any better way to honor him.



"He would smile and play and was big on giving,” said Jolaesu Opaley, Cameron University Nigerian Student Association president.



That's how Opaley said she remembers Farotade.



The organization plans to start up an endowment scholarship of 10- thousand dollars in remembrance of him.



"He was a huge part of us and he helped every year and donated whenever we needed donations,” said Opaley.



The College Apartments is where Farotade was shot in his arm and chest and later died at Comanche County memorial hospital.

Lawton police told 7 News they have not arrested someone in connection with the murder but are still looking for a person of interest---Tiquesha Swearengin.



Opaley said after the incident the group was left heartbroken and uneasy on what could happen next.



"We asked why,” said Opaley. “Wondered why. I mean we asked so many questions everyone was scared. We had to always move in groups."



However, despite the tragedy, she said now they choose to turn the negative situation into a positive.



She said the association has already raised four thousand for the scholarship and hopes to have the community's support in raising the rest of the money by the end of this year.



"This would be a dream come true if we could get that because that way he's forever in our hearts and we know that we tried our best to make something happen in his name,” said Opaley.



If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund you can visit the organization on Facebook or donate at http://www.cameron.edu/CU_FOUNDATION.

