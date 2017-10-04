Snyder native to be in Sports Illustrated - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Snyder native to be in Sports Illustrated

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Allie Ayers YouTube channel) (Source: Allie Ayers YouTube channel)
(Source: Allie Ayers YouTube channel) (Source: Allie Ayers YouTube channel)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman from Snyder is one of two Oklahomans who will be in next year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

On Wednesday the magazine announced Allie Ayers was chosen as a top six finalist in their first-ever open casting call.

Ayers is a middle-sized model, which is in-between straight and plus sized. She said this size is often forgotten about in the industry. 

"I never found my space because I was in between the two and I'd either have to gain weight or lose weight if I wanted to model successfully — or at least that's what I was told," Ayers said.

Ayers used to be in the straight size category, but she found herself fighting her body to stay thin enough, something she said she had to stop. Ayers took a break for a while, but started back a few years later.

" I was only going to be a part of the modeling industry if I could change it and make it more pushing of something that let people feel like they can love themselves. I wanted to use the industry to change the industry," Ayers said.

As fate would have it, that's when Sports Illustrated had their first open casting call. Ayers and friends made a video about herself. In the video, she talked about being on Snyder's 2011 state champion basketball team and winning Miss Altus.

"I put that video out there hoping for the best but not expecting anything out of it," she said.

Within minutes of posting the video, she heard from Sports Illustrated. She was one of more than 5,000  applicants, and they narrowed it down from there.

"I did not expect this at all. Every round it feels like I just said I'm glad to make it this far, I'm glad to have made it this far, and to have made it to actually being in the magazine is way more than I ever expected," Ayers said. "Now with several other girls, I get to be one of those bodies that are representing bigger bodies that fashion doesn't typically include. I'm really excited."

Ayers makes her own swimsuits and her next goal is to launch a swimsuit line and continue to model.

If you'd like to follow her journey she has a vlog.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly