Wild Bat Found at the OKC Zoo was Rabid

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is looking for anyone who had direct contact with a rabid wild bat found at the Oklahoma City Zoo Sunday, Oct.1.

The bat was not part of the zoo’s animal collection. It was found on the ground along a path between the Great EscApe habitat and the Big Rivers Café at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Testing confirmed the presence of rabies. There have been 40 cases of rabies statewide since the beginning of the year.

Anyone who may have touched the bat or was bitten by the bat should contact the OSDH epidemiologist-on-call at (405) 271-4060 or (800) 234-5963.

