House Democrats announce support for $560M tax hike plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The leader of the Oklahoma House Democrats says he's prepared to deliver the votes of all 28 of his members for a broad budget agreement that includes tax increases on cigarettes, fuel, oil and gas production and income of the state's top earners.

Flanked by a dozen members of his caucus on Thursday, House Minority Leader Scott Inman says the plan would generate about $560 million annually and include enough revenue for a $2,000-a-year pay raise for Oklahoma teachers.

A spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall says no agreement has been reached and that negotiations were ongoing Thursday with the governor and Republican Senate leaders.

Any tax increase would require at least 76 votes in the House, and Republicans currently have 72 members.

