Duncan man found guilty on 4 counts of kidnapping

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A guilty sentence has been handed down to a Duncan man, convicted of kidnapping his family at gunpoint last year. Issac Avila was found guilty of four counts of kidnapping and resisting arrest yesterday. Each of those charges is punishable by 20 years in prison.

In October 2016, Duncan police say Avila was holding his wife and children inside their home with a gun, threatening to shoot anyone who left. Police were able to get the situation under control without anyone getting hurt.

The jury has recommended a 55-year sentence. His sentencing has been set for December 4th.

