Former University of Oklahoma student sues fraternity - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former University of Oklahoma student sues fraternity

(Source University of Oklahoma) (Source University of Oklahoma)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A former University of Oklahoma student has filed a lawsuit alleging he was beaten during a fraternity's 2015 initiation.

Blake Novacek is suing the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and others over an incident he alleges happened after pledges were called to the fraternity's house in Norman on Oct. 11, 2015.

Novacek says he was hit in the abdomen with a baseball bat after failing to recite some pledge facts, causing him to hit his head and lose consciousness. The lawsuit says one member threatened to retaliate if Novacek didn't "keep his mouth shut," and his car was vandalized.

The two fraternity members named as defendants deny the accusations. The president of the Beta Theta Pi Corporation of Oklahoma says the lawsuit is "entirely without merit."

Novacek, whose father is former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jay Novacek, lives in Texas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly