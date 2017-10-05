DOD Starbase STEM Program engages Freedom Elementary fifth graders

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fifth-grade students at Freedom Elementary on Fort Sill learned hands-on today, thanks to the Starbase STEM Program.

The Starbase Program is funded by the Department of Defense and provides students with the supplies and technology they need to get ahead in their education. The STEM curriculum is a rigorous one. The program introducing physics, chemistry, geometry, even computer design programs.

"We focus on hands on. We want the students to discover about science, technology, engineering, and math. We don't wanna be a talking head up there. We want the students to get their hands on it and get a visual what is happening in an engineering design process, for example," explained Starbase Oklahoma Director Pamela Kirk.

The Starbase Program serves about 6,500 fifth-through-eighth-grade students across the state each year.

