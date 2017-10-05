KSWO 7News is now available on Roku - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

KSWO 7News is now available on Roku

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- 7News is pleased to announce we have yet ANOTHER way for you to receive your local news, weather and sports through "non-traditional" broadcasts.

Our 7News Roku app went live this morning.  If you have ROKU you can now watch all of our newscasts live as well as our previous shows.  Local news and sports stories are there as well as the current weather conditions and latest forecasts from your First Alert Weather Team are easily accessible.

Get the 7News channel on your Roku device NOW!

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

