Man found not guilty in Medicine Park child sex abuse case

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- This afternoon, a jury found Matthew Easley, the man accused in child sex abuse case out of Comanche County, not guilty.



Easley was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Medicine Park last year.

The trial started yesterday. That's when jurors heard testimony from that victim.

But the jurors handed down the ruling just before 4:00 this afternoon.

We're working to gather more information. You can count on 7News to keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.