Woman plans to attend Jason Aldean concert

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local woman and her daughter plan to attend Jason Aldean's first concert back after the shooting in Las Vegas.

Aldean canceled his weekend shows out of respect for those who died, so the concert will be one week from Thursday.

Duncan resident Ashley Stiles is taking her daughter Taylor to see Aldean for her upcoming birthday. 

"It's her first concert,” she said. “She's going to be 10 and she loves Jason Aldean."

Taylor said her favorite song by him is ‘Country Girl’ and she can't wait for next Thursday.

Stiles bought the tickets close to the stage months ago. 

"She loves him and that's what makes it super exciting she was screaming and jumping around the house when she found out," She said.

Then came the shootings in Vegas. Stiles said she was heartbroken when she learned it happened during Aldean's concert. 

"And it was really scary because he was playing while it was going on so that was very scary but I was just really sad for the families and really mad that guy took their futures away from them," she said.

She said because of security she is going to enjoy the concert without looking over her shoulder worrying.

She believes the first night back on stage is going to be hard for Aldean and his band.

"I would be scared if I was him,” she said. “I don't know if I'd want to perform again just because of that. I don't know if I could do that honestly but I think that it's going to be emotional for him and I think the whole thing is going to be emotional."

Aldean posted on Facebook that going on stage will be tough and emotional for him and the band. He went on to say they'll get through it together and honor the people who died by playing their songs for them.

