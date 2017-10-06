LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-It's an event just for women that's not only about shopping, food, entertainment and fashion. The 14th annual Ladies' Night Out Thursday night was also about raising awareness about Breast Cancer.

The event included over 30 vendors, good food, live music and prizes. Plus those attending got to see fashions from Dillard's Fall line modeled by 7News's Caitlin Williams, Makenzie Burk, Re’Chelle Turner and Paula Van Drisse along with members of Cameron University’s Alpha Phi Sorority.

Kathy Jennings is a 23-year breast cancer survivor whose mother is also a breast cancer survivor. She says The Ladies' Night Out event is not only a way to meet others affected by breast cancer, it's also an opportunity to spread the word about mammograms and the importance of doing self-checks as well.

“Because you know your body best,” she says, “In my case I had my mammogram and found a lump a week later and my mammogram was fine of course. It's all been improved, that was 1994, but you still have to do both.”

Katherine Moore’s mother is a breast cancer survivor and says, “Anything we can do to raise awareness and get people talking is a good thing.”



The Ladies' Night Out Event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton and sponsored by Lawton Fort Sill Gold Exchange, EZ-Go, Brady's Design Center and Midtown Animal Hospital.

