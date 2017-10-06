Almor West cancels school due to water line break

Lawton Public Schools says classes have been canceled today at Almor West due to a water line break affecting the school.

School officials say parents are being contacted to come pick up their kids.

The City of Lawton says the work on the water line break will begin at 12:45pm and is expected to take 4 to 6 hours to complete.

We will keep you updated if any new information comes available.

