Hobart man arrested, charged with impersonating an officer after - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hobart man arrested, charged with impersonating an officer after attempting to buy 13 firearms

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
John M. Lee is charged with Impersonating a Police Officer after attempting to buy 13 guns at a local store (Source KSWO) John M. Lee is charged with Impersonating a Police Officer after attempting to buy 13 guns at a local store (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) -

A Hobart man has been arrested and charged with Impersonating a Police Officer.

Altus police say the man, identified as 49-year-old John Lee, attempted to buy 13 guns from Atwood’s. Police say he told employees he was the Chief of Police in Hobart and presented documentation while attempting to convince them of his identity.

Lee also allegedly went to multiple other businesses in Altus attempting to buy firearms, but no purchases were ever successful.

After an arrest warrant was issued, officers went to an apartment complex in Hobart where Lee was located. A short standoff occurred, and Lee was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say they have not identified a motive or intent for the attempted purchases, if one does exist.

Investigators say Lee was once employed by the City of Hobart, the Town of Eldorado and was a Reserve officer in Snyder. He held a CLEET license at one time but it has been inactive since 2005.

