Oklahoma mother delivers baby in moving car on turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma mother delivered her baby while in the passenger seat of a car driving down a turnpike.

KTUL-TV reports that Cheyenne and John Dunbar were driving down Turner Turnpike toward St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa Wednesday morning. John Dunbar says construction on the road left him unable to pull over.

But baby DelilahMae couldn't wait. Cheyenne Dunbar delivered DelilahMae in the moving car on the turnpike. The delivery lasted about 13 minutes.

Cheyenne Dunbar says the baby instantly began crying so she knew she was breathing. The couple turned on the car's heater so the baby wouldn't get cold.

Creek County medics Hillary Krishner and Ginger Brown met the family and made sure everyone was OK.

DelilahMae is healthy and weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Information from: KTUL-TV, http://www.ktul.com

