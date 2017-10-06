City partners with LPS transitional program - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A program that helps special needs students find jobs is now partnering with the City of Lawton. For the past month, students with the Lawton Public School transitional program have been working part-time positions in city departments.

Kaytlyn Rackley has been working her first job taking care of animals at Lawton Animal Welfare for a month. 

Rackley is part of a group students who are paid by Lawton Public Schools and the city is providing them with work.
Russell Anderson with the Lawton Animal Welfare said it's a win-win for everyone.

"Their work is outstanding I have no complaints what so ever," Anderson said.

And Rackley said the job is teaching her responsibility.

"I have to learn that I have a routine like go to work every day, go back," Rackley said.

Rackley's job coach Melissa Lemen said hands-on learning is the best way to prepare special need students for the workforce.

"We don't want them depending on their parents all their life,” Lemen said. “We'd like for them to be able to get a job and live on their own just like everybody else."

Keshaun Brayboy also got his first job through the transitional program. 

"I thought it was going to be hard but afterward I just made it easy," Brayboy said.

He does janitorial work for the HC King Center and his supervisor David Campbell Jr. said he’s a great worker.

"He does everything we ask and he never complains,” Campbell Jr. said. “That's what I love about him. You hear people complaining all the time but he never complains."

What's Brayboy's secret? 

"Just think positive instead of negative 'cause if you think negative it's gonna mess you up," he said.

