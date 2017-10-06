Head-on collision takes the life of two Elgin residents

Two people died and a third person was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision around 4:30 pm on Friday afternoon on Highway 277 north of Fletcher.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the two deceased victims, 57-year-old Maleta Nele Iuvale and 25-year-old Jordan Chance Iuvale both of Elgin, were in a car traveling south on 277 when a pickup driven by Shirley Diane Myers of Cyril crossed the center line and hit their car head-on. Myers was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton where she was treated for arm and trunk injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. OHP says the crash is still being investigated.

