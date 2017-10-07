Local church gives back to honor 80th anniversary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton church kicked off its 80th anniversary celebration by giving back on Saturday.



Greater Galilee Baptist Church held a free giveaway.



Dwight Gaines was one of many people who stopped by.



"To come out and fellowship and find some nice things,” said Gaines. “There are very nice items out here. Some of them look brand new."



The event offered free clothing, books, and shoes for all and fun activities for the kids.



Church member Nicole Kilgore said the it's all about serving the community



"We are looking at eighty years and if we want to actually be who we truly are as a church, you have to give back to the community,” said Kilgore. “It's not a choice, it's something that you just have to do."



Gaines said it is the best way to honor the church's 80th anniversary.



"To give back to the community and let the community know that there are resources if they want to come and find things that they don't have,” said Gaines. “They might be able to find something to help them out."

Kilgore said the celebration is a milestone they won't forget and welcomes all to attend service on Sunday.

