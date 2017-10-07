U.S Marshals arrest home Invasion suspect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Daniel Lee Fleming Saturday at the 2200 block of NW Denver.

Police believe he is a suspect in the home invasion that happened Thursday off the 100 block of NE English. The home was occupied at the time.

Fleming was arrested on a traffic warrant and failure to register as a sex offender.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as information gets released.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.