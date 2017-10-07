Medicine Park hosts Art Walk and Flute Festival - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Medicine Park hosts Art Walk and Flute Festival

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) -Over 30 local and regional artists showed off their creativity Saturday at the Medicine Park Art Walk and Flute Festival.

Many came out to listen to artists play the flute as well as check out their pictures and paintings. Visitors even got to get down and dirty to do some of their own sculpting and crafts.

Sean Vali, was one of the artist that came to participate. He's from Oklahoma City and has been painting his whole life. He says he loves getting to come and paint in Medicine Park, a place that relaxes him and inspires him do really good work.

"When you try really hard, you don't get anything," said Vali. "Sometimes I will try, try, try and say Oh I have to paint something really cool and I will just block my whole self up and then you relax and it just comes to you or you're in a place like this. It just flows free-er.">

If you missed out Saturday, don't worry you still have a chance to go out there Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
All events for the Festival are free. Everyone is encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets to listen and watch performances.

