Over $10,000 raised for Children's Miracle Network at local fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -All three of the Lawton high School's marching bands put on a show Saturday afternoon, all for a good cause.

It was all a part of the first annual Rally for Miracles fundraiser hosted by RE/MAX.

There was a car show and food trucks along with the marching band performances.

All of the proceeds stay in Oklahoma to benefit the Children's Miracle Network with a goal to keep families and patients close to home and in state for treatment.

Don Armes was this years emcee for the event. He says it's important to let the local children and families that are battling illnesses know they have the communities support.

"When children are in danger or they have health issues, sometimes they're very severe and the Children's Miracle Network does a lot of good for kids that are in very serious health situations and sometimes families can't afford to get them taken care of, but this is a good place to go," said Armes.

As of last check, over $10,650 was raised Saturday. RE/MAX Professionals are hoping to meet this year's state goal of raising $3.2 million dollars for the Childrens Miracle Network. 

If you did not make it to the even, but would like to donate go to https://remaxllc.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/

