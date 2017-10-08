Families get their pets blessed by local Pastor

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Families in Duncan got their pets blessed by a local Pastor Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Matt Meinke, the Pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Duncan prayed over the animals and their families Sunday.

He says it's important because these animals are with us for many years and are a part of our everyday lives.

One family says this means a lot to them.They got their dog blessed because she has seizures and is getting very old.

"We pray for her a lot anyway," said a participant. "We pray for all of our dogs, but we just thought this would be a good opportunity to come down. Our friends are here.

After each dog received their blessing, they got a treat and a signed certificate from the Pastor and church. There was also a special Service of Remembrance for pets who have recently died.

