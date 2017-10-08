Over $4,000 raised for American Cancer Society at local bowling tournament

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Bowers from across the country came together in Lawton Sunday to try and strike away Cancer.

Sunday was the 8th annual Hauk Memorial Bowling Tournament for the American Cancer Society.

It was at Hog Pin Bowl. The goal is to raise as much money as they can for the American Cancer Society.

Blake Starr from Oklahoma City won the tournament back in 2014. This is especially important to him because he lost his step father to cancer earlier this year. He says it makes him proud to see so many people coming together to support one another and hopefully put an end to cancer.

"It's one of the greatest feelings around to see how many people in the bowling industry really care about many great causes like cancer," said Starr. "Everybody around bowling is affected one way or another by it, so seeing all these people together really brings a great joy to my heart."

Each team paid a fee of $125 to participate. $32.00 from each entry went back to American Cancer Society.

This year they raised between $4,000- $5,000.

If you did not make it out to the event, you can still donate by going to the American Cancer Society's website or go to https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/oklahoma.html

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.