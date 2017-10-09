MacArthur HS students recognized for hard work in passing AP tes - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MacArthur HS students recognized for hard work in passing AP tests

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Some local high school students are getting recognized for their hard work in the classroom.

Each student at MacArthur High School who passed one AP test last spring was given a $100 check. There were about 48 students in all.

Mac's assistant principal says the success of these students not only reflects back on them but the school as well:

"It's important to recognize students who have gone above and beyond in academic achievement and more importantly in Lawton Public Schools… We cultivate career-bound citizens. So, for them to be able to take a test, get credit at the college level, to put them in a career as quickly as possible that's a huge plus for us and for them,” explains Asst. Principal Tony Terrill.

The money for the checks came from a grant given to the school.

