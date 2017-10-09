OK teen accused of taking her baby from foster home - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK teen accused of taking her baby from foster home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma have arrested a 17-year-old mother accused of taking her 4-month-old daughter from a foster home.

Officials in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore say the teenager was arrested Monday on a complaint of child stealing.

Moore police spokesman Kyle Dudley says both the mother and child are wards of the state and were in the custody of the Department of Human Services.

Police say the teen disappeared with the infant during a visit to the foster home Saturday. The foster mother told police the teen has no money or vehicle and is unable to care for her daughter.

Officials say the teen does not have legal custody of the baby and did not have permission to take her from the foster home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

