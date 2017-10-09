Oklahoma county to pay $750K in inmate death lawsuit - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma county to pay $750K in inmate death lawsuit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
PURCELL, Okla. (AP) — Records show that a settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit over the 2013 death of an Oklahoma inmate who suffered from diabetes and was denied medical treatment at a county jail.

Probate records filed last month show that McClain County commissioners will pay $750,000 to the estate of Kory Wilson.

The Oklahoman reports that commissioners agreed to pay the settlement in May after a former jail administrator, Wayne Evans Barnes, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s rights. Barnes was sentenced in August to serve more than four years in federal prison.

Court documents say Wilson told jailers he was diabetic, yet he didn’t receive medical care until three days later, when he was found unresponsive in his cell.

An autopsy report says Wilson’s cause of death was a diabetes complication called diabetic ketoacidosis.

