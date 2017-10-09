OKC houses the only lab in the world that tests for PANDAS in kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma company is working to help children who have a disorder that affects millions worldwide.

Today, at the State Capitol in Oklahoma, it's "PANDAS" awareness day. It's an acronym, which stands for Pediatric Auto-immune Neuro-psychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcal infections.

A proper diagnosis for the condition can take years or even decades because it's often confused for more common psychological disorders. Currently, Molecura Labs in Oklahoma City is the only clinical lab in the world to provide testing for the disorder.

"The panel includes five tests, and there are certain brain proteins that have been identified that these antibodies are actually attacking," said President and CEO Of Moleculera Labs Craig Shimasaki.

Since 2013, the lab has tested more than 5,500 children worldwide and will soon receive a patent for its testing technology.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.