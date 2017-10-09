OK Forestry Services Director assumes national role - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK Forestry Services Director assumes national role

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma State Forestry Director George Geissler has been promoted to president of the National Association of State Foresters (NASF). 

“As leaders of state government, State Foresters have high standards for the leadership of the association that represents their interests at the national level,” said Jay Farrell, executive director of NASF.  “It is an honor for George Geissler to be elected President of NASF by his peers.  This means state foresters across the nation recognize his leadership skills and have a high level of confidence in his abilities to serve their common interests.”

Over the course of his career, Geissler has worked as a forester and wildland firefighter, and a private business owner. He joined Oklahoma Forestry Services in 2006. Geissler will serve a one-year term as NASF president.

“State forestry agencies work to ensure the health, productivity, and sustainability of our nation’s trees and forests while protecting our citizens from loss due to threats such as wildland fire,” said George Geissler.  “I look forward to working with my fellow state foresters and our partners to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

