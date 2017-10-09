Lawton Employer Council to discuss substance abuse in the workplace

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Employer Council will host their monthly meeting next Tuesday to discuss important workplace issues.

James Taylor, the program manager for OK Works, says this month’s meeting is an issue that affects everyone.

“The information provided is for employers today and in the near future. Information today is substance abuse in the Oklahoma Workplace.”

That meeting will be next Tuesday, October 17th at the Hilton Garden Inn. It will start around 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 10.

If you have any questions about the meeting you can call the Lawton Employer Council at 580-357-3500.

