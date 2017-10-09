Probe continues in death of Oklahoma zookeeper's husband - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Probe continues in death of Oklahoma zookeeper's husband

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) - Authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of the husband of an Oklahoma zookeeper and Libertarian Party candidate for governor.

Joseph Maldonado - a self-described actor and musician known as "Joe Exotic" - said his husband accidentally shot himself Friday at The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Maldonado runs the zoo.

Garvin County Sheriff's Office deputies said 23-year-old Travis Maldonado shot himself in the head in the zoo gift shop. Authorities continue to review surveillance video.

Maldonado told KOCO News 5 that his husband made a careless mistake that ended his life.

The Oklahoma Libertarian Party in May announced Maldonado's candidacy. Gov. Mary Fallin is term-limited, and her seat is open for the 2018 election

Maldonado's made John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" when his 2016 write-in presidential run was featured.

