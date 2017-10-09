ARRESTED: OHP chases suspect in stolen vehicle to Texas

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers pursued a suspect to Texas today after he failed to stop around 11:30 a.m. in Cotton County.

The suspect, Ozzie Birdsong, fled on I-44 into Texas before turning on State Highway 240 toward Burkburnett.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger that Birdsong was operating was stolen from a car dealership in Henrietta, TX.

Birdsong crashed the vehicle at FM 1739 and suffered minor injuries. He was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety and is facing several charges in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.