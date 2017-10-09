Man arrested after firing shots into the air along Sheridan Road

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man has been arrested in Lawton after firing multiple shots on Sheridan Road.

According to police, a man was walking near SW Sheridan Road and G Avenue when witnesses begin calling dispatch to report shots fired in the area. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspect had fled the area.

Michael Benavides Jr., 19, was located near SW 24th and H Ave following a search of the area. When police officers talked to Benavides, he admitted to firing the weapon. He told police that he discharged the weapon into the air because he “just wanted to shoot the gun.”

Both a handgun and ammunition were found on Benavides. He has been arrested for reckless conduct with a firearm and is currently in the city jail.

