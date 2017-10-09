Duncan coach makes it to the top 15 for U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) – A Duncan coach is in the running for Most Valuable Coach. Andrew Bowers made it to the top 15!

On October 12th voting opens again. And this time, the winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando.

Coach Bowers is a swim coach at Duncan High School. He is active in church and leads several community service projects. He recently started a community swim team for nontraditional students in the area.

"It’s not teaching them to swim, but teaching them how to be men and women," explained Bowers.

U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities.

You can follow this link to vote for Coach Bowers.

