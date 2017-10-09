GPTC introduces high school students to STEM-driven career programs

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- High school students looking for careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math have a head start thanks to the Great Plains Technology Center.

Today, freshman and sophomores from the three Lawton High Schools went to the open house for their pre-engineering classes. It was broken up into a morning and an afternoon session. Students took part in some hands-on activities and got a tour of the programs Great Plains has to offer.

Asante Hardin is a senior at Lawton High and went through the exact same program. He says it will really pay off for the underclassmen.

"It's very important to discover what you want to do in your profession. If you find interest in it, this is the great way to go. Get colleges to look at you.”

The Great Plains Technology Center has had the program for about five years. They also serve schools in our surrounding counties.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.