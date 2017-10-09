LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Goodyear's Wingfoot Two Blimp is headed to Lawton!

It's part of the blimp's three-week tour that kicked off in Akron, Ohio and will end in Carson, California at the end of the month. It is scheduled to be in Lawton on October 16th through the 18th.

The visit here will focus on the local tire manufacturing plant. Other stops on the tour include Indianapolis, St. Louis, Fayetteville, Lubbock, and Tuscon.

Be sure to keep your eyes to the sky next week so you can catch it fly over!

