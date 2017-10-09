Person of Interest Identified in burglary

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -New Details on a Jefferson County burglary we first told you about in August.

The Sheriff's Department is searching for a person of interest they believe has information about it. They're looking for Ezekiel Shepard Jr. He's from Florida, but some Lawton and Walters residents say they've seen him around. Investigators believe he could have information about a burglary that happened on August 5th around midnight.

Someone broke into John Farris' home and stole about 45 buckles he had earned while working the pro rodeo circuit. Whoever took them also stole a truck belonging to Farris' grandson. Lawton Police found the truck last month. Jefferson County officials say at that time, they also got a tip that 15 of the stolen buckles were being sold online in Florida.

The Farris family says they feel a little bit more at ease knowing about 15 of the buckles, like this one are being shipped back home right now. But, they're still offering a $2,000 reward for the other 30 that are missing and anyone with information about the truck.

This is one of only two buckles the Farris family had left the day someone broke into their home and stole the other 40 family heirlooms.

"It's been right around 2 months, right around 2 months since they took those and I don't wish this upon anybody, getting your stuff stolen," said Dell Farris, grandson of John Farris.



They may seem like just any old buckles, but to Dell Farris and his family, they're special. They date back to the 80's, 90's and early 2000's. His grandfather, John Farris and his late wife spent nearly all their life involved with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the National Finals Rodeo.



"The family memorabilia was my grandparents rodeo buckles throughout the years," said Dell Farris. "It's estimated at 45 buckles were taken. They mean a lot to us just to look back on who my grandparents were and their years in the rodeo circuit."



At this point, Farris says his truck is the least of his worries.



"I was a little shocked that they found it in Lawton like that and then when I saw the truck, I was really shocked that they changed the color of it and changed the bed out and put a service bed on it," said Dell Farris.



He says even though the last few months have been a pain, they're thankful no one was home or hurt during the burglary in August.



"Just a big old headache," said Dell Farris. "Just a big old headache. I mean a little bit disappointed that some of the stuff is gone, but at least we're all ok."



The Farris's are ready to put all of this behind them. They pray all of the buckles end up back home so they can be passed down from generation to generation.



"It's still out there," said Dell Farris. "We sure would like to have it back. It means a lot to our family."

Anyone with information in this case, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department

