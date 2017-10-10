Bloody man found in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man was found covered in blood sitting on a porch in Lawton early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 3400 block of NW Arlington Avenue around 5 a.m.

According to scanner traffic, the man was found conscious and breathing on a porch, just west of Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Also according to scanner traffic, it's believed the man is a victim of a stabbing that possibly took place at a hotel on Cache Road. That's when they believe a purple Toyota Camry that he was driving was stolen.

No official information has been released yet.

