Jury selection begins in ex-Tulsa officer's murder trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Jury selection has begun in the fourth retrial of a white former Tulsa police officer charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his daughter's black boyfriend.

Attorneys began questioning 36 potential jurors Monday in Tulsa for the trial of Shannon Kepler, whose three previous trials have ended in mistrials because of hung juries. Jurors deadlocked 11-1, 10-2 and 6-6 in the previous trials.

Kepler was off-duty when he shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. He told investigators he fired because he thought Lake had a gun, but police found no weapon at the scene or on Lake.

Kepler said he was trying to protect his daughter, Lisa Kepler, because she was living in a crime-ridden neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.