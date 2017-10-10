Caddo County voters head to the polls

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Area voters will be able to make their voices heard in a number of special elections.

Voters in Caddo County will be weighing in on proposals for the city of Cyril and the Cyril and Gracemont school districts. Polls will be open from 7:00 this morning to 7:00 this evening.

More information on the elections can be found at the Oklahoma State Election Board's website, at elections.ok.gov.

