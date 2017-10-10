Jurors to decide if man convicted of beheading is intellectually - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jurors to decide if man convicted of beheading is intellectually disabled

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Jurors will return to the courtroom in Norman today to deliberate on whether or not convicted murderer Alton Nolen is intellectually disabled.

Nolen was found guilty two weeks ago in the beheading of a coworker at Vaughan Foods in Moore back in 2014.

On Thursday, the judge sent jurors home after saying the case hit a snag. When jurors returned Friday, they were sent home again.

Nolen has already been sentenced on five counts of assault and is awaiting sentencing for the beheading.

If jurors come to a conclusion on whether Nolen is intellectually disabled today, it is likely that they will decide on sentencing tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

