OK beer distributors prep for high-point beer sales

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma beer distributors are preparing for the time when stores across the state will be able to sell high-point beer. Lawmakers put a year-long delay on State Question 792, which will allow for the sale of high-point beer in grocery stores and gas stations.

Officials say the industry is ready for next October when it goes into effect. The Oklahoma Beer Alliance says its distributor members have been making preparations to meet the needs of customers in all 77 of the state's counties.

The Anheuser-Busch distributor in Tulsa recently expanded its facilities to accommodate for the increased market.

They say that other distributors have also been working with retailers to make the transition of beer modernization as smooth as possible.

