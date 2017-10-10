Jury selection begins for man charged with 1997 murder of OK child

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO)- Jury selection continues today in a 1997 murder of a Midwest City girl.

Anthony Palma was arrested just two years ago in the death of an 8-year-old girl after DNA testing connected him to evidence at the crime scene.

Jury selection began yesterday with 75 potential jurors. Only one was dismissed yesterday. The prosecution has already named 20 witnesses that may testify during the trial.

Palma is charged with first-degree murder. The court has dropped a kidnapping charge due to the statute of limitations.

