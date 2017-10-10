Contributions of farmers, ranchers and military personnel recognized during Altus’ Farm City Week

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the 2017 Farm City Week to celebrate the agricultural heritage of Southwest Oklahoma. The purpose of this week long event is to highlight the critical contributions of farmers, ranchers, and military personnel.

Today, producers will be touring Altus Air Force Base.

Still to come this week, Farm Tours are scheduled for 8:00 in the morning or 1:30 in the afternoon with a free lunch at noon at the Jackson County Expo Center on October 11th. The Lugert/Altus Dam and Irrigation Tour is at 8:00 in the morning October 12th. All tours start at the Jackson County Expo Center. Transportation will be provided during the tour. Families and children are welcome!

The week’s activities will wrap up on Thursday with a Farm City Banquet. Tickets are available now.

