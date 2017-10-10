Gov Fallin reveals further cuts to state agencies through Facebook post

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- At least three more state agencies-- the Health Care Authority, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services-- will face budget cuts because of inaction at the Capitol.

The cuts were announced by Governor Mary Fallin on Facebook through an unusual post on her official page Monday night. It shows only a portion of what appears to be a letter notifying agencies they'd be receiving less allocated money.

The post appeared to show that the mental health department would be receiving $75 million less. Fallin previously called cuts to agencies draconian and said she would veto any budget plan that included cuts to agencies.

Lawmakers have reached yet another stalemate in budget negotiations during this year's special session. They're supposed to be working out a way to fill a $215 million hole but Tuesday's budget committee meeting in the state House has already been canceled.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.