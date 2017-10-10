Cameron’s Diversity Day celebrates “Aggies in Every Shade”

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is celebrating diversity today. The theme of this year’s event is "Aggies in Every Shade" and it celebrates how diverse the university is.

The celebration was in the McCasland Ballroom and featured many kinds of cultural foods, performances, games, activities, and information about different ethnicities.

Cameron has more than 30 nationalities represented on campus.

"We have food from different Muslim cultures, Pacific Islands, Latin American and Caribbean food all the way to Germany,” said Coordinator Olivia Polynice.

This event has been going on since 2009 but it's different every year. This year, they incorporated more interactive activities-- some even learned how to dance and yodel.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.